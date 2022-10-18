 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Rose Allwood

Mary Rose Allwood

Aug. 18, 1927 - Oct. 15, 2022

UNION SPRINGS — Mary Rose Allwood, 95, of Union Springs passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Mrs. Allwood was born in Ledyard, NY on Aug. 18, 1927, to the late Edward and Rose Palhamas Quinn.

Mary is survived by her children, Shirley (Kenneth) Hagg, Patricia Allwood, Carolyn Karschner, Mary (Rickey) Bradford, Audrey Roach, Edward Allwood and Steven Allwood; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Adrian Sr.; her daughter, Diane Dann; and her sons, Adrian Jr., Frederick and Robert Allwood. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to noon at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs. To offer condolences please visit whitechapelfh.com

