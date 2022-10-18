UNION SPRINGS — Mary Rose Allwood, 95, of Union Springs passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Mrs. Allwood was born in Ledyard, NY on Aug. 18, 1927, to the late Edward and Rose Palhamas Quinn.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Adrian Sr.; her daughter, Diane Dann; and her sons, Adrian Jr., Frederick and Robert Allwood. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to noon at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs. To offer condolences please visit whitechapelfh.com