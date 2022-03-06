Mary Rose Kott

Jan. 1, 1947 - Feb. 22, 2022

SYRACUSE - Mary Rose Kott, of Syracuse, formerly of Auburn, died unexpectedly on February 22, 2022. Mary Rose was born January 1, 1947 to John and Helen (Pasik) Kott. She was a graduate of Auburn Central High School Class of 1964.

She received her RN from St. Joseph's College of Nursing, her BSN from Boston College, her MSN from Syracuse University, and her Nurse Practitioners degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University. She dedicated her career at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse from 1970 to 2014. After her retirement she continued to volunteer her time at St. Joseph's.

She was a member of ANNA (American Nephrology Nurses Association) and has been published in numerous medical journals. She traveled as far as China to speak at Nephrology conferences.

Mary Rose celebrated her Polish Heritage, enjoying several trips to Poland and actively attended Polish Language classes. She was a longstanding member of the Polish Falcons of America, Nest 430 of Auburn.

She loved spending time with friends and family, traveling the states and abroad, watching tennis, and cheering on SU sports. She was a season ticket holder for the Syracuse Symphony for many years.

She is survived by many cousins of the Kott and Pasik families; her goddaughter Sara (Casaw) Murray and her husband Aaron Murray; and their children Patrick, Andrew and Connor, all of Gilbert, AZ; and the entire Casaw family. She also leaves behind many beloved friends including Teddi and Richard Casaw, Marty Pond, MaryAnn Wall, Kathy Fitzgerald, Sandy Alexander, Joanie Anthony, JJ and Fran Mahany; and countless others.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 AM March 11, 2022 in St. Hyacinth's Church, 61 Pulaski St., Auburn 13021. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave., Auburn, 13021. Family and friends will be received from 10:30 AM in the church.

Contributions in Mary Rose's memory can be made to Palliative Care Services, St. Joseph's Hospital Foundation, 873 James St., Syracuse, NY 13202.

To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.