May 18, 1960 - September 3, 2023

AUBURN - Mary Campbell (nee Rowley), 63, passed away unexpectedly September 3, 2023. She was surrounded by her brother and daughter-in-law.

Born in Auburn, NY, Mary was the eldest daughter of Dr. Joseph F. Rowley and his wife Angela and the fourth eldest of eight siblings in the bustling Rowley household. She attended Alfred State College and, eventually, The Ohio State University where she earned her B.S. in Health Information Management and Services. While living in Columbus, she met and married her husband of 37 years, Steve. Together, they started a family, moving to Albany, NY where they went on to raise four children together.

In Albany, Mary held several jobs and titles in Health Information, eventually settling at Albany Medical Center where she worked for twenty-eight years as a Senior Inpatient Coder. She took great pride in her profession and strove tirelessly for quality and accuracy in her output - often working long hours and overtime on the weekends to make ends meet for her family. The breadth and depth of her coding knowledge was often a source of guidance for coworkers who frequently sought her counsel.

Beyond work, Mary was an enthusiastic and omnipresent participant in the lives of her children - encouraging and supportive of each of their various interests, activities and commitments. They remember mom shuttling them to soccer games, dance recitals, concerts, plays, rehearsals, and doctors' appointments - oftentimes in the same day. Through this relentlessly busy calendar, Mary developed a near-virtuosic knowledge of the local roads and shortcuts, which she used deftly to ensure that everyone made it where they needed to be - more or less on time.

She also never missed an opportunity to celebrate her children. She kept portfolios of their school art projects amassed over the years, which she used to decorate the house for various holidays. They could always count on colored streamers, balloons and cake on their birthday, or a card secretly tucked into their bagged lunch on Valentine's Day. Even once they were grown, she still prepared Easter baskets for them each year. Those still in Albany could expect to find theirs at the family house while those no longer local always knew to keep an eye out for the "Priority Mail" envelope stuffed with jellybeans, chocolate eggs and cellophane grass each April.

Mary also delighted in sharing local life with her family - taking them to plays at Park Playhouse, Christmas fireworks at the Empire State Plaza, Holiday Lights in the Park, and her favorite--the annual Tulip Festival. Each spring, she made frequent pilgrimages to the tulip gardens in Washington Park, where she would snap vibrant and vivacious photos using only her cellphone to share with her friends and family.

But her happiest place was undoubtedly the family lake house on Owasco Lake - "The Camp." Mary loved spending time there and enjoyed swimming, boating, sunbathing, gardening, sunsets, bonfires, and just being together. She always jumped at any chance to visit and, in recent weeks, had made many cherished memories there with her family - even up to and on her very last day.

For those who knew her, Mary was a nurturing and selfless caregiver. She lived her life for her family and her unwavering love, steadfast devotion and unbreakable dedication to them defined her and left them each with a debt they could never hope to repay.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Steve, and her parents, Joseph and Angela.

She is survived by her children Michael (Amanda), Paul (Aleina), Matthew and Meghan; her grandsons Miles and Caden; her brothers Steve (Anne), Joseph, John (Jean), Patrick (Caroline), Christopher (Jenny) and Thomas; her sister, Michele (Kevin) and many nephews and nieces.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Mary's family Thursday, September 14, 2023, at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany, NY 12206, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway.

Mary's funeral service will be Friday, September 15, 2023, at Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 607 Central Avenue, Albany, NY 12206, at 9 A.M. The Rite of Committal will follow the service in Albany Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to the Washington Park Conservancy (https://www.washingtonparkconservancy.org/membership-giving-opportunities/).