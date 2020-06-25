× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Rudyk Kastick

Dec. 3, 1927 — June 23, 2020

Mary Rudyk Kastick, 92, went to heaven of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, following a brief illness. Mary was born Dec. 3, 1927 in a Ukrainian Village called Sadki, Poland, the daughter of Ivan and Efrozyna Rudyk. In her early years she spoke lovingly of the “old country” and has many loving memories of her aunts and grandparents. In 1939 her family moved to Manitoba, Canada where she attended school and grew up. Her family then moved to Hamilton, Ontario, where she was a member of Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Church and the Ukrainian Youth League.

She met her husband Russell Kastick while attending a Ukrainian Youth Function in New York City. They married in 1957. Mary became a U.S. Citizen in 1960.

Mary was employed by General Electric, retiring in 1990. She was a cherished member of her church, SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the church Bread Baking Group and the Pyrohi Ladies of the Ukrainian National Club.