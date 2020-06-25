Mary Rudyk Kastick
Dec. 3, 1927 — June 23, 2020
Mary Rudyk Kastick, 92, went to heaven of Tuesday, June 23, 2020, following a brief illness. Mary was born Dec. 3, 1927 in a Ukrainian Village called Sadki, Poland, the daughter of Ivan and Efrozyna Rudyk. In her early years she spoke lovingly of the “old country” and has many loving memories of her aunts and grandparents. In 1939 her family moved to Manitoba, Canada where she attended school and grew up. Her family then moved to Hamilton, Ontario, where she was a member of Holy Spirit Ukrainian Catholic Church and the Ukrainian Youth League.
She met her husband Russell Kastick while attending a Ukrainian Youth Function in New York City. They married in 1957. Mary became a U.S. Citizen in 1960.
Mary was employed by General Electric, retiring in 1990. She was a cherished member of her church, SS Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the church Bread Baking Group and the Pyrohi Ladies of the Ukrainian National Club.
Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Gary Hostutler, her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Nancy Kastick; her precious grandchildren: Brian, Mark, Abigail, Olivia and Catherine; her special sister-in-law Jenny Rudyk and many beloved nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Russell Peter Kastick in 1995, and her beloved brothers, Joseph, Roman and Metro.
Funeral services for Mary will be at 10 a.m. Friday in SS Peter & Paul Church. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to SS Peter & Paul Church. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com
