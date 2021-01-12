Mary S. Baumes

April 27, 1940 - Jan. 9, 2021

AUBURN — Mary S. Baumes, 80, of Auburn passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

Mary was born in Auburn on April 27, 1940 to the late Minerva Sant Sweeting and James Percival Sweeting.

She was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1958. She attended Morrisville School of Nursing, Class of 1961.

Mary was born and raised at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn. She later joined the Catholic Church and attended St. Alphonsus Church. She served as a Eucharistic minister and taught confirmation classes for many years. She also enjoyed helping organize and worked at many parish picnics.

Mary married Martin J. Baumes in July 1962. Together they raised five children. They owned and operated Baumes Greenhouse on Grant Avenue in Auburn until it was sold in 2014. Mary also ran a daycare business in her home for over 30 years. Many of her daycare families became like extended family and lifelong friends. Mary always took great pride in her home and the flower gardens in her yard.