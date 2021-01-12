Mary S. Baumes
April 27, 1940 - Jan. 9, 2021
AUBURN — Mary S. Baumes, 80, of Auburn passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony.
Mary was born in Auburn on April 27, 1940 to the late Minerva Sant Sweeting and James Percival Sweeting.
She was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1958. She attended Morrisville School of Nursing, Class of 1961.
Mary was born and raised at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Auburn. She later joined the Catholic Church and attended St. Alphonsus Church. She served as a Eucharistic minister and taught confirmation classes for many years. She also enjoyed helping organize and worked at many parish picnics.
Mary married Martin J. Baumes in July 1962. Together they raised five children. They owned and operated Baumes Greenhouse on Grant Avenue in Auburn until it was sold in 2014. Mary also ran a daycare business in her home for over 30 years. Many of her daycare families became like extended family and lifelong friends. Mary always took great pride in her home and the flower gardens in her yard.
Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Martin J. Baumes; daughters: Ellen M. Baumes and Susan (Brian) Curry; sons: Mark Baumes (Lisa Hart), Paul (Terrie) Baumes; daughter-in-law: Nancy Baumes; seven grandchildren: Steven and Katie Baumes, Daniel and Gregory Baumes, and Braeden, Moira and Ethan Curry; sisters-in-law: Mildred Bondy and Betsy Sweeting; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her oldest son, John M. Baumes, parents, Minerva and J. Percival Sweeting, brothers, Charles Sweeting and James (Beverly) Sweeting.
The family will have a private graveside Committal Service at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
There will be a Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to gather. Farrell's Funeral Service Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary Baumes to St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY 13021.