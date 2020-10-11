Mary "Sheila" Barrera

AUBURN — Mary "Sheila" Barrera, 93, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, October 5, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Vito "Willie" and Beatrice (Iocolano) Posa. "Sheila" as she was affectionately known by her family and friends. She lived in New York City for several years until returning to Auburn to open and operate, the Imported Knitwear Shop. Together with her late husband, Frank, they would own and operate the clothing store which was relocated "on the Corner" of Genesee Street and Williams Street and lastly called, PBJ on the Corner for more than 50 years. Sheila's creativity with dressing up the store windows were so lovely they would literally stop traffic downtown. Sheila was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and former member of the Italian Heritage Society.

In her earlier years, Sheila enjoyed playing tennis and was a very talented painter. She also liked an occasional trip to OTB. Although she bet conservatively the patrons always wanted to know what horse and jockey she liked especially on her favorite day of the year The Kentucky Derby. Sheila loved being around people and always found someone to engage in a conversation with. Sheila will be sadly missed by her family and friends.