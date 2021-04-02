Mary Short Taylor
Aug. 22, 1930 - March 21, 2021
OMAHA, NE — Mary Short Taylor, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on March 21, 2021 in Omaha, NE. Mary was born to Harold and Chloe Short in Auburn, NY, where she spent most of her childhood. Her life is best represented by the words service, faith, and adventure. Mary was admired for facing her challenges with strength and humor. And she attained an extraordinary achievement in life: She was loved and she returned that love.
When her then-husband, Fred, an Air Force pilot, was stationed at Rome, NY, Mary taught at the NY State School for the Deaf and also earned a degree as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. She worked at Rome Memorial Hospital for 12 years in the newborn nursery. In 1992, Mary moved to Fresno, CA, and worked at Fresno Community Hospital, caring for newborn babies. She retired in 1995.
Not content to relax, she worked as a volunteer for Youth With a Mission, Mercy Ships, and Greater Europe Missions. Mary served Mercy Ships at their headquarters in Texas and aboard the Caribbean Mercy, which landed her in ports in the U.S., Canada, Nicaragua, and Guatemala. With the other ministries, she served in Romania, Switzerland, China, Tibet, Kosovo, and Thailand.
Mary had a highly developed sense of right and wrong. Littering, bad driving, and impoliteness frequently met her scorn. She knew the correct way to display the American flag and wasn't shy about informing people they were doing it incorrectly. She was fond of saying she had no talent. But she did, especially with children. If she saw a young kid crying or throwing a tantrum, she'd talk to them and calm them down while the parents looked on in awe, thinking, "How did you do that?" Even in the decline of dementia, Mary retained her keen sense of humor, keeping her caregivers in stitches (the good kind).
She is survived by many loved ones, including her children: Fred Taylor IV (Baltimore, MD), Susan Shearer (Manhattan, KS), Doug Taylor (Clovis, CA), Peter Taylor (Zambia, Africa), and Andrew Taylor (San Antonio, TX); 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her older brother, Jack Short, and her older sister, Jane Balian.
Private family services were held. She's interred in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. In honor of her life, please consider a gift to Mercy Ships (donate.mercyships.org).