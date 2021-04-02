Mary Short Taylor

Aug. 22, 1930 - March 21, 2021

OMAHA, NE — Mary Short Taylor, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on March 21, 2021 in Omaha, NE. Mary was born to Harold and Chloe Short in Auburn, NY, where she spent most of her childhood. Her life is best represented by the words service, faith, and adventure. Mary was admired for facing her challenges with strength and humor. And she attained an extraordinary achievement in life: She was loved and she returned that love.

When her then-husband, Fred, an Air Force pilot, was stationed at Rome, NY, Mary taught at the NY State School for the Deaf and also earned a degree as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. She worked at Rome Memorial Hospital for 12 years in the newborn nursery. In 1992, Mary moved to Fresno, CA, and worked at Fresno Community Hospital, caring for newborn babies. She retired in 1995.

Not content to relax, she worked as a volunteer for Youth With a Mission, Mercy Ships, and Greater Europe Missions. Mary served Mercy Ships at their headquarters in Texas and aboard the Caribbean Mercy, which landed her in ports in the U.S., Canada, Nicaragua, and Guatemala. With the other ministries, she served in Romania, Switzerland, China, Tibet, Kosovo, and Thailand.