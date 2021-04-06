Mary T. Rafferty

Dec. 3, 1926 - March 29, 2021

AURORA — Mary T. Rafferty, 94, of Aurora, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Hospicare & Palliative Care Services in Ithaca. She was born on Dec. 3, 1926 in Levanna, NY to the late Frank and Marguerite (Hickey) Tierney.

Mary graduated from Nazareth College in 1947 and became a French teacher for many years. She taught in Long Island, Monroe, Buffalo, and Carthage, NY retiring in 1992. Strong and Passionate Mary was a breast cancer survivor and faithful communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Aurora for many years. Mary enjoyed traveling and spending time at Cayuga Lake.

She is survived by, stepchildren: Stephen (Betty) Rafferty, Marcia A. Jackson, Kathe Rafferty; cousins: Kathleen (Roy) Beals, Pat (Anne) Miller, Mary (Tom) Miller Dunn, John (Sara) Miller.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband John Rafferty, and stepson Michael Rafferty.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at St. Patrick's Church, 303 Main St., Aurora. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com