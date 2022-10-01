Mary Theresa (Byrne) Large

Oct. 14, 1935 - Sept. 28, 2022

AUBURN - Mary Theresa (Byrne) Large, 86, the wife of William C. Large of Fleming passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born October 14, 1935, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Mary (Beer) Byrne. Mary was a graduate of Union Springs High School, Class of 1953 and following graduation worked at Remington. Later, she was employed for many years with Cayuga-Onondaga Boces, Ross Hines Associates, bus driver for the Union Springs School District, Town of Fleming as well as Large Farms.

Mary was the perfect farmers wife, always welcoming anyone who came to the door, making good old-fashioned dinners and apple pie for dessert. She was known for her "eagle eye", knowing exactly what had happened and what was going on before her children got home. Mary was a meticulous bookkeeper, and always right. She enjoyed gardening, mowing the yard, reading and traveling, but all else paled compared to the love she had for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always singing "I love you a bushel and a peck".

In addition to William, her beloved husband and the love of her life for over 68 years, she is survived by; five daughters: Donna Caruana (Mark), Diane Franklin (Mike), Darlene Dwyer (Randy), Darcy Cheney (Larry) and Denise Boglione (David); grandchildren: Stan Cuff (Karen), Alan Cuff (Erin), Melanie Conklin, Samantha Atwater, Randy Dwyer, Jr., Johnathan Dwyer (Meagan), Jennifer Townes, Lindsey Townes, Mark Boglione (Goldie), Michael Boglione (Jamie), Jennifer Caruana and Jada Goulette; great-grandchildren: Maggie, Marygrace and Taylor Cuff, Dylon Conklin, Alex, Jayla, Pasley, Mia and Lucy Dwyer, Evan Townes, Abbie, Andy, Nicholas and Everett Boglione; in-laws: Jackie Pethybridge (Ronald) and Lenard Large (Clair); and several nieces and nephews.

Including her parents, Mary is predeceased by a sister BarbraAnn Vanhorn; brother-in-law Donald Large; in-laws Betty and Cliff Pineau, and George Large.

Calling hours for Mary will be conducted tomorrow, Sunday, October 2, 2022 from Noon to 2:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Mary to the Alzheimer's Assocation or the National MS Society.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.