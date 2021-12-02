Mary Watkins

Nov. 17, 1938 - Nov. 30, 2021

AUBURN — Mary Watkins, 83, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony with family by her side. Mary was born in Niles, NY on Nov. 17, 1938, to the late Clarence and Elsie (Andrews) Blewett.

Mary's career began with Smith Corona in Groton, NY then went on to assist her husband with managing his businesses. Years later she was employed with Springside Inn. Mary was the president of Niles Senior Citizens. She enjoyed ceramics, crocheting, gardening and lunches at Hill Top Restaurant with her late husband, David. She loved animals, especially her cat, Fiona.

Mary is survived by her children: Deborah (Michael) Flanigan and Richard (Valerie) Watkins; her grandchildren: Benjamin Flanigan, Abby Flanigan Kolesa, Nicole McNeal and Lara Bommersheim; her great-grandchildren: Quinn Kolesa and Kia Bommersheim; her siblings: Peter (Judy) Blewett, Alice Blewett; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, David Watkins; her siblings, Dolores Bisgrove and William Blewett.

Visitation will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a memorial service to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations in Mary's name may be made to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY or Crohn's Colitis Foundation.

To offer to condolences to the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.