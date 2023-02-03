Mary (Wilson) Kuhfta

AUBURN — Mary (Wilson) Kuhfta, 80, of Clark Street Road, the widow of the late Michael Kuhfta III, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in Auburn Community Hospital.

A lifelong resident of Auburn, Mary was the daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Russell) Wilson and a graduate of Central High School.

She retired from TRW following over 25 years of faithful employment.

Whether it be one of the day trips to her beloved Finger Lakes, behind the house with her dogs, tending to her garden or at the beach, Mary thoroughly enjoyed being outdoors. She adored all birds, especially her pet birds. Mary also was a tremendous cook, and loved the time spent at the dinner table with her family.

Mary was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

She is survived by two daughters: Beth Kuzia (Kevin), of CT and Sheri Doell (Peter), of Seneca Falls; one son, Vincent Hoadley (Rachael), of Cayuga; grandchildren: Kaylee, Gavin, Adria, Abby and Elijah; two sisters: Annie Shortell (David), of Munnsville and Margaret Davis (Howard), of ME; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Mike, who passed in October of 2022, Mary was predeceased by one brother, Gerard Wilson; and sister, Sylvia Handy.

A memorial Mass celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

