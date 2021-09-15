Maryann E. Defendorf

SPRINGPORT — Maryann E. Defendorf, 63, of Springport, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. She was the daughter of the late Gerald and Patricia (Lashway) Hewitt.

Maryann loved her children, grandchildren and would do anything for a perfect stranger. She also enjoyed traveling and being adventurous. Her parties were epic and night time pranks with shaving cream will never be forgotten. Maryann at times would be in the mood to go mudding in the backyard with her Dodge Intrepid covering it from top to bottom and later ask how it got that dirty. Maryann was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Montezuma and member of the Calimeri Veteran's Post of Auburn.

She is survived by her husband, Kent Defendorf; longtime partner, Jonathan Kyle; children: Leon Defendorf and his wife, Heather, Patricia Dymock and her husband, Harold; Paula Baly; nine grandchildren: Lexy, Cameron, Carollynn, Kylee, Anysia-bellia, Alicia, Collin, Tondrick, Jr. and Lilliana; siblings: Becky, Robin, Dana, Jerry; dogs: Aspen and Magie. In addition to her parents, Maryann was predeceased by her aunt Genevieve Burk.