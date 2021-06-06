MaryAnn O'Toole Maywalt

Oct. 17, 1933 - June 1, 2021

AUBURN - MaryAnn (Murphy) O'Toole Maywalt passed away peacefully on June 1, 2021 surrounded by the love of her family. She was 87 years young. Though she left us unexpectedly, she brightened the world and touched the hearts of many while she was here with her charm, grace, and friendship.

MaryAnn was born in Elmira, NY on October 17, 1933. She spent her formative years in several New York State locations including Fort Ann, Dannemora, and Comstock as her father was promoted through leadership roles within the New York State Department of Corrections, eventually settling in Auburn where he retired as Warden of Auburn Prison in 1963. Although she lived in many places, she always thought of Auburn as home. MaryAnn graduated from Holy Family High School in 1952 where she made several lifelong friends.

She was a long-time resident of Skaneateles and Baldwinsville, NY before returning to Auburn in 2017 where she enjoyed the company of her family and many friends. She loved golf, traveling, watching the sunset, and a quiet visit or a rousing party.