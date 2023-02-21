MaryAnne Chapin

Aug. 2, 1949 - Feb. 19, 2023

AUBURN — MaryAnne Chapin, 73, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. Mrs. Chapin was born in Auburn, NY on Aug. 2, 1949, to the late Jim and Isabelle Flynn VanOrman. After 40 years of employment, she retired from Cayuga County Social Services where she was a senior examiner.

Family brought MaryAnne the greatest joy, especially spending time with her beloved grandchildren whom she adored.

MaryAnne is survived by her children: Rob Chapin (Kim), Kelly Holtby and Stacy Chapin Nunez (Ruben); her grandchildren: Ella Holtby, Mia Holtby, Nicolas Nunez and Selena Nunez; and special friends: Robin, Sue, Joan and Gloria. In addition to her parents, MaryAnn was predeceased by her husband, Lynn Chapin and her brother, Nicky VanOrman.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St. Auburn. The family requests casual dress for visitation To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.