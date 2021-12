MaryJean Muhlnickel

AUBURN — MaryJean Muhlnickel, of Auburn, NY, died Dec. 7, 2021, at age 88 after a long illness. Her husband, Robert Muhlnickel, predeceased her in 2001.

Their children are Robert (Damian Zynda), Charles (Reba), Marie Tarleton, Emily Behm (David), Alan (Doris), and Lee. Her remaining siblings are Jim Summerville (Joan), Faith (Ron) Pollock, and Joy Watson. She loved and treasured her 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was a devoted member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's Church, Auburn, NY.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, 2 to 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn and a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Auburn, NY. Mass can be viewed virtually by visiting the YouTube channel for St. Mary's Church, Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Throop Fire Department, 7159 Beech Tree Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.