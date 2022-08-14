Marylee Ann Kelly

PLAINVIEW - Marylee Ann Kelly, 90, of Plainview, NY, passed on July 24, 2022. Born in Cortland, NY she had been a resident of Liverpool, North Syracuse, Skaneateles and Chittenango before moving to Long Island in 2012.

A graduate of SUNY Cortland, Marylee started a career in teaching before raising a family of six. She loved the arts and was the founder of the Skaneateles Art Guild and later became a writer with her "Nowhere Land" series of children's books. She enjoyed time with family, playing cards, dancing and gardening.

Marylee was predeceased by her husband Joseph Kelly in 1978 and her long-time partner John Sakran in 2012. She is survived by son David and daughter-in-law Mary; daughter Judith (Phelps) and son-in-law Art; son Daniel and daughter-in-law Elena; son Paul and daughter-in-law Brenda; daughter Lee; and son Joseph and daughter-in-law Janet. She had nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A private ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to your favorite charity.