Matthew A. Simons

March 29, 2005 - Feb. 25, 2022

FLEMING — Matthew A. Simons, 16, of Fleming, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. He was born in Auburn on March 29, 2005.

Matthew was a dreamer, always coming up with new ideas to pursue. He enjoyed playing video games and was involved in the Dungeons and Dragons Club through high school. Matthew had a big heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Matthew is survived by his mother and stepfather, Jennifer Simons and Jason Bergerstock; his sisters: Margaret and Shannon Simons; his stepbrother, Jacob Bergerstock; his grandparents: Mandy and Gordy Simons and Marilyn and the late Dale Bergerstock; his niece and nephew: Maverick and Amari, who affectionately called him, uncle Matt; and his close family members: Paul Hetrick and Michelle Potter.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 4 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.

"OK LOVE YOU, BYE!"