Matthew Becker

April 3, 1985 - Jan. 18, 2021

AUBURN — Matthew Becker, 35, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his home. Born in Syracuse, April 3, 1985, Matt lived most his life in Auburn.

He was a graduate of Auburn High School Class of 2003. Matt was a unique person and enjoyed hiking, juggling, making everyone laugh and living life to the fullest. Above all, he was a loving father, son, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his parents, Lisa Becker and Donald Becker, of Brewerton and Joseph Yurco, of Weedsport; two children: Tapangah and Everrett Becker, of Auburn; two brothers: Joshua Becker, of Cicero and Zachery Yurco, of Auburn; one sister, Nichole Becker of Brewerton; grandfather, John Yurco, of Auburn, grandmother, Lynne Wilbur, of Liverpool, grandmother, Jeanne Harris of Arizona; nephews: Owen and Gavin Becker; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; a very special cousin, Sophia Yurco.

Funeral services for Matt will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.