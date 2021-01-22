Matthew Becker
April 3, 1985 - Jan. 18, 2021
AUBURN — Matthew Becker, 35, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his home. Born in Syracuse, April 3, 1985, Matt lived most his life in Auburn.
He was a graduate of Auburn High School Class of 2003. Matt was a unique person and enjoyed hiking, juggling, making everyone laugh and living life to the fullest. Above all, he was a loving father, son, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his parents, Lisa Becker and Donald Becker, of Brewerton and Joseph Yurco, of Weedsport; two children: Tapangah and Everrett Becker, of Auburn; two brothers: Joshua Becker, of Cicero and Zachery Yurco, of Auburn; one sister, Nichole Becker of Brewerton; grandfather, John Yurco, of Auburn, grandmother, Lynne Wilbur, of Liverpool, grandmother, Jeanne Harris of Arizona; nephews: Owen and Gavin Becker; and several aunts, uncles and cousins; a very special cousin, Sophia Yurco.
Funeral services for Matt will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.
Contributions may be made to "Matt Becker Memorial Fund", for his minor children, and can be mailed or dropped off to any Lyons National Bank. A GoFundMe me page to be set up later for Matt Becker Memorial Fund.