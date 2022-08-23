Matthew M. Smith

March 20, 1981 - Aug. 19, 2022

MORAVIA - Matthew M. Smith, 41, of Moravia, NY, passed away on August 19, 2022, after an extended illness. As he wished he was able to be at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born March 20, 1981, in Auburn, NY, he was the son of Jeanine M. Slater of Moravia and the late Leslie W. Smith.

He graduated from Groton High School in 2002.

He enjoyed dirt biking, snowmobiling and fishing. He had an unusual talent for crocheting and was a whiz at building many things with his Lego collection.

He was known for his determination and kindness even when battling cancer for 10 years.

He is survived by his son Zachary Smith; his mother Jeanine M. Slater; his brothers: Christopher Smith and Jason Varner; and special friends: Felicia Petito and Henry Fochtman; and his beloved dog, Milo. He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 William St. in Groton. A service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Patricia Kinny officiating. Family and friends will gather at the Locke Fire Dept. in Locke following the service.

Burial will be in the Kelloggville Cemetery in Moravia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Moravia Hope Pantry, 76 West Cayuga St., Moravia, NY 13118.

Condolences may be made to his guestbook at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.