Matthew P. Cheche

Oct. 14, 1959 - Oct. 29, 2021

AUBURN — Matthew P. Cheche, my big brother, passed away after a long illness on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Born on Oct. 14, 1959, Matt was a lifelong resident of Auburn, and the son of the late Pauline (Speno) Cheche and Theodore Cheche.

In his early years, Matt attended Genesee Elementary, East Middle, and Auburn High School.

A proud recipient of an award, which he received from the Civil Air Patrol, Matt was presented that award, by General James Doolittle at the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders Reunion in Coral Gables, FL in 1975 and became a close, personal friend to General James Doolittle and two of his Raiders, both General Richard Knoblauch, and Colonel Richard E. Cole. All three gentlemen wrote letters of recommendation for Matt prior to his acceptance into the United States Air Force Academy, and Matt had always said how much he cherished those letters and the words contained within them.

While a Cadet at the United States Air Force Academy, Matt was Class President, before obtaining his funeral directing license from Simmonds School of Mortuary Science.

Even in his earliest days, he took to the skies with our father, and loved to fly alongside Dad in the Piper, prior to soloing to secure his own private pilot's license, where he spent many hours enjoying flying for years to come.

Not only a Funeral Director, Matt also spent several years on the road, as he worked to build Rent-A-Center Stores across the United States.

When Matt was happy, the entire world around him was happy. No one could laugh harder or louder. He received great joy from acts of benevolence in helping those in far greater need than him; a trait he learned to love from our father, especially.

He also loved to travel, and in doing so, he would learn all he could about every inch of the territory he visited, while of course, enjoying snacks and great food along the way.

We always used to say that Matt would be our "Phone-a-Friend" if ever we were on a quiz show, because he knew a great deal about a great many things, and he never wanted to stop learning.

Matt is survived by me, his sister, Lynn Cheche Baker, and he is also survived by my husband, Wayne.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. in St. Francis Church. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

I would like to take this time to thank everyone and anyone who had a part in influencing Matt in a positive way over these past few years, especially. Those moments are without measure, and I wish the time for him to have been able to enjoy them, could have been more.

For the literally countless people who held my hand along the way as well, there are absolutely no words.

At peace you finally rest, my big brother. You now have a different set of wings, and your flight . . . is eternal. The hangar doors have been opened for Teddy's true copilot, as Mom sets the wheel chocks aside.

Those wishing to make a donation in Matt's memory, may do so by mailing it to: CHAD, 75 Genesee St., Suite 4, Auburn, NY 13021.