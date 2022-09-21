Maureen E. Pitz

Oct. 21, 1953 - Sept. 16, 2022

MARSTON MILLS, MA — Maureen E. Pitz, 68, of Marstons Mills, passed away after a brief battle with cancer, at Cape Cod Hospital on Sept. 16, 2022.

Loving wife of 44 years to Karl Pitz, of Marstons Mills. Born in Auburn, NY, daughter of the late Patrick and Josephine (Starowicz) Donovan.

Maureen was a Mt. Carmel High School girl, for three years, before moving to Auburn High School to graduate for her final year. She then went on to graduate the Gardner School of Business's Executive Secretarial Program in 1972.

After graduation, Maureen worked for USN Fasotragulant, located at the Naval Air Station, Norfolk, VA and then moved to Massachusetts with Karl in 1979.

Starting in 1981, Mo, Karl and the kids crisscrossed the USA, logging 10 moves in 11 years, until they landed on Cape Cod in 1990. Maureen was the glue, the consistency and most importantly, the anchor for the kids throughout all the years of traveling across the country. Once Maureen's feet were firmly planted, she began working at Cape Cod Human Services in Hyannis, MA for 28 years, assuming multiple roles, until her passing.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Jason Pitz, his wife, Lynn; their children: Jonathan and Grace, all of Montville, NJ; her daughter, Lauren Pitz, her fiance, Michael Tatro; their son, Nolan, all of Yarmouth, MA; she also leaves her siblings: Kathleen Ragland, of NC, and Patrick Joseph Donovan and his wife, Amy, of WV; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Maureen, or Mo, as she was called by those who knew her, loved hosting family gatherings, spending time with her grandchildren, summers on the beach, and reading. Her homemade apple pie was legendary. Mo was a fiercely loyal friend and the first one to offer help to anyone in need. She touched so many lives in so many special ways and will be sorely missed.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Chapman Funeral & Cremations, John-Lawrence Chapel, 3778 Falmouth Road, Marstons Mills, MA. A graveside service will be on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Ave., Bourne, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation: https://support.givetocapecodhealth.org.

