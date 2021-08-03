Maureen Kinary-LaMay

AUBURN — Maureen Kinary-LaMay "Moe Moe" was reunited with those she missed so dearly on July 26, 2021. Loyal to the City of Auburn, Moe Moe graduated from Auburn High School (1976) and made a home with her best friend, David LaMay, for the past 30 years.

Several years later she would persue her love of electronics, by enrolling at Bryant and Stratton in Syracuse, N.Y. Whether she was manning the Hilton or offering her home to people in need, she was known for her generosity and hospitality. With a constant smirk and a twinkle in her eye, Moe never failed to see the best in everyone.

Her adoration for her cocker spaniel Joey, collection of unique bears, and traveling to St. Maarten with David were just a few of the things that made Moe, Moe.

In true Kinary fashion, Moe leaves behind a path of unconditional love and devotion to those she held dear to her, husband, David LaMay, of Auburn, NY; brother, John Kinary, of Auburn, NY; goddaughter and niece, Kaitlin Gower, of Marion, NY; mother-in-law, Mildred LaMay; sisters-in law: Cynthia and Michele LaMay, all of Auburn NY; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Jane LaMay; niece and nephew: Dawn and Brad Seery; great nieces and nephew: Faith, Erin and Bradford Seery, all of Chesapeake, VA.