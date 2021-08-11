Maureen Kinary-LaMay

AUBURN — Maureen Kinary-LaMay "Moe Moe" was reunited with those she missed so dearly on July 26, 2021. Loyal to the City of Auburn, Moe Moe graduated from Auburn High School (1976) and made a home with her best friend, husband David LaMay, for the past 30 years.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY. A request for casual, colorful summer attire is suggested. Please bring a Moe Moe story to share.

Memorials may be remembered to an animal shelter of your choice or the Finger Lakes SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn NY.