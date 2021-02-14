Maureen Kinsella

AUBURN - Maureen Kinsella, 73, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, February 10, 2021 at the Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse, after a lengthy illness. She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Charles and Hilda (Godfrey) Sheppard.

Maureen worked for several years at the former K-Mart in Auburn as a clerk. She was an avid New York Yankees and Auburn Doubledays sports fan. She was a cat lover, enjoying her many feline friends over the years. To have met Maureen was an unforgettable experience that you would always remember in a way that would bring a smile to your face.

She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 28 years, William "Red" Kinsella, of Auburn; two step-children Erin (Cherry) Kinsella, Shawn Kinsella; a brother Richard (Debra) Sheppard; brother-in-law Thomas (Diane) Kinsella; nephew Thomas (Abby) Kinsella Jr.; as well as two nieces; and numerous friends.

A private graveside service in the spring will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

"Your first breath of life is like your first breath of death."