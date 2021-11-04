Maureen (O'Hora) Patterson

Oct. 4, 1947 - Sept. 30, 2021

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL — Maureen (O'Hora) Patterson, 73, passed away on Sept. 30, 2021 at the home she shared in New Port Richey, FL with her companion and fiance of over 25 years, Bernie Edwards.

Maureen was born in Auburn, the youngest child of Stella (Kott) O'Hora and Edward O'Hora. She waitressed at her parents' restaurant, Eddie's Fish Fry, and graduated from Mount Carmel High School. After graduation, she attended art school and traveled across the United States and Europe. She spoke most fondly of her time in Juneau, AK, and Albuquerque, NM.

After returning to Auburn with her son, Paull, she worked for over 15 years at TRW Automotive, which she wryly referred to as "The Real World." Moe organized numerous bus trips to New York City and the Lancaster outlets, and her annual Halloween party was infamous. In her free time, she loved to seek out bargains at Marshalls and go to concerts.

"Ena" is survived by Bernie Edwards; siblings: Melinda O. Fitzpatrick and Michael E. O'Hora; son Paull; five nieces; dear extended family; and many beloved friends.