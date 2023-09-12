Sept. 23, 1928 - Aug. 2, 2023

UNION SPRINGS - Maurice "Ed" Roche passed away peacefully at his home in Union Springs on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the age of 94.

Ed was born in Port Jervis, NY, and grew up in Auburn, NY. He graduated high school at Union Springs Academy.

Along with his father, Edward Maurice Roche, and son, Edward Paul Roche, "Ed" worked for Roche Refrigeration and Air Conditioning for over 30 years.With his wife, Lillian "Susie" Roche at his side for over 70 years, Ed was an active member of the Auburn Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Ed is survived by his sons and their spouses, Ed and Mary Anne Roche, Steve and Terri Roche and William and Karen Roche along with 7 grandchildren and their spouses, and 15 great grandchildren (at last count). He also has a surviving sister, Sarah and brother, Dave.

He was predeceased by his wife, Susie in 2021, and daughter, Linda in 1993.

A memorial service will be held on September 16th, at 5:00 p.m. at the Auburn Seventh-day Adventist Church.