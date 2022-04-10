Mavis L. (Barber) Walczyk

CAYUGA - Mavis L. (Barber) Walczyk, 93, of Cayuga, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, April 6, 2022 in the comfort of her granddaughter's home.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Ernest and Estella (Roberts) Barber and had been an area life resident. Mavis was a Weedsport High School graduate and three year licensed Registered Nurse. She was a traveling nurse and RN for more than 35 years, with most of her employment at Auburn Memorial Hospital.

Mavis was proud to be part of the family-owned Barber-Welding Company in which her father originated. Mavis was very skilled with her hands, either helping sick people, stitching and sewing many of her family's outfits or masterfully working with wood . She also enjoyed configuring puzzles. This all paled in comparison, to the love she had for her nine children. Mavis cherished all the special memories with all her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving children Kathleen Walczyk Hultz, Cynthia Powers, Stephen (Barbara) Walczyk, Gregory (Debra) Walczyk, Elaine (Curtis) Dady, twins Thomas (Jennie) Walczyk, Timothy (Mary Jo Kiggins) Walczyk, James (Robin) Walczyk, Lynette (Albert) Bielowicz; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; five siblings, Beatrice Hudson, Edith Ellery, Richard (Stephanie) Barber, Nancy (Ron Day) Fairman, Marilyn (Walter) Hannig; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Mavis was predeceased by husbands Louis Walczyk and Ralph Black, several siblings and grandson Cristopher Walczyk.

Calling hours are today (Sunday) from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A memorial service will be held this Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in Cayuga United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

A special thank you to Mavis's granddaughter's Jennette and Jeannine and great-granddaughter JaNetta for the excellent care and compassion that was shown to their grandmother and allowing her to be in their home, very comfortable until her passing.