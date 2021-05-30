Maxine Brown

UTICA - Maxine Brown, of Utica, NY, formerly of Auburn, NY, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica, NY. She was the daughter of the late Isaac and Mary (Tidwell) McKinney.

Maxine was formerly employed by General Electric, Auburn Memorial Hospital and the former Mercy Hospital. Maxine loved to cook for and be among her family and spending time with all the grandchildren.

She is survived by seven children, Duane Elliott and wife Chandra of Camden, AR, Wilbert Elliott and wife Deirdre of Utica, NY, Michael Elliott of Utica, NY, Dennis Elliott and wife Beatrice of Newark, NY, Althea Kithcart and husband David of Utica, NY, Byron Elliott, Auburn, NY, Lawrence Elliott and wife Janice of Latham, NY; brother Ernest McKinney of Seattle, WA; sister Caroline Carter of Peoria, IL; five stepchildren, Shirley Jean Coleman, Sharon LaPorte, Marion Brooks, Lionel Walker and Calvin Walker; 20 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Maxine was predeceased by her husband, James Brown, sisters Ellen and Mervilee, brothers Carl, Roland and Harold, stepsons James and Herman Brown. A special thank you to granddaughter Nakima Elliott.