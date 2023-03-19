Meg Strocko

Sept. 16, 1980 - March 9, 2023

Meg Amore (Sullivan) Strocko died March 9, 2023 after a valiant battle with a rare form of cancer.

Born September 16, 1980 in Skaneateles, NY, beloved daughter of Joseph and Gail (Belknap) Sullivan. Meg grew up in Winding Way and graduated in 1999 from Skaneateles Central Schools. She was a 2003 graduate of Nazareth College of Rochester and received her R.N. in 2012 from Monroe Community College's School of Nursing.

Meg was employed as a Dialysis Nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital until her death.

In 2004, Meg married the love of her life, Jason Strocko, and they were looking forward to celebrating their 20th Wedding Anniversary in August of next year. Meg was a passionate animal lover and dog mother of four rescue puppies: Dozer, Cody, Gypsy, and Yago.

Meg was an avid athlete who excelled in powerlifting, yoga and running. She was a "dyed in the leather" motorcyclist. With her husband, they rode through many state and national parks from Florida to Maine. They especially loved camping and the beaches of Hilton Head Island, where they planned to retire, given the gift of time they did not get.

She is survived by her loving husband, Jason; her adoring parents, Joe and Gail (Belknap) Sullivan; her aunt and godmother, Elaine Harter; her mother and father-in-law, Suzzanne and Joe Strocko; her sister-in-law, Heather Strocko; and brother-in-law, Johnny Strocko (Suzanne); bonus-brother Jon Layton; her aunts Carol Genecco (David), Janet Helinski (Ed); her uncle, Marshall Saperstein; nephews and nieces Clayton (Rebecca) Young, Alexa (Joe) Crumlish, Shealyn Rickard; great-nephew, Henry Joseph Young; and her cousins Danny and Halle Saperstein, Courtney and Kelsey (Nate Kayn) Helinski, Bill Metzler, Bridget and Rob Metzler Egbers and Tim Shaw.

Meg was predeceased by grandparents, Betty and Bob Belknap, Sophie and Gene Sullivan; uncle and godfather, David Harter; aunt, Roberta Sullivan Saperstein; cousins Ann Metzler, David Saperstein; sister-in-law, Heidi Strocko; mother-in-law, Geri Strocko.

At Meg's request, please donate in her name to an animal rescue organization of your choice or St. Alphonsus Food Pantry of Auburn, NY.

A funeral mass in Meg's honor will be held at St. Alphonsus Church, Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Father Louis Vasile will officiate.

A celebration of Meg's beautiful life will be held later this summer.