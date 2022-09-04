Melissa K. Tanner

April 17, 1966 - Aug. 29, 2022

PORT BYRON - Melissa K. Tanner, 56, of River Road, Port Byron, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 in Upstate Medical at Community. Born in Auburn April 17, 1966, Melissa was a graduate of Union Springs High School.

She settled out of state, owning and operating a domestic cleaning service, prior to moving back and waitressing at the Port Byron Diner.

She is survived by her children Alyssa Reynolds, Tara, Brent and Frederick Tanner; significant other James Ciricillo; four siblings; seven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There are no immediate services planned at this time. The family will conduct a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.