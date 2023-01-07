 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Melissa 'Missy' L. Brady

  • 0
Melissa "Missy" L. Brady

Melissa 'Missy' L. Brady

Feb. 16, 1961 - Dec. 25, 2022

KING FERRY — Melissa "Missy" L. Brady was born Feb. 16, 1961, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022 after a brief illness. Missy was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Schools.

She was a lifelong resident of King Ferry, who enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid gardener.

Missy was predeceased by her mother, Bennie Brady, and her brother, S. Bruce Brady. She is survived by her sister: Patricia ''Brien; her children: Erica (Michael) Heim and Dennis (Michelle) Nardi; her grandchildren: Gabriella, Lily and Katherine Heim; as well as a nephew, nieces, and their children; several cousins and many friends.

A Remembrance of Life for Missy will be celebrated in Lansing, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Ridge, 1100 Ridge Road, Lansing, NY 14882.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media use linked to brain changes in teens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News