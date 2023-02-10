Melvin Lee Jones

June 21, 1961 - Jan. 25, 2023

AUBURN — Melvin Lee Jones, 61, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, with his family by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Melvin was born on June 21, 1961, the son of the late Benny and Roberta Jones.

Melvin enjoyed watching comedy shows on television, enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Melvin was a big fan of martial arts and could watch Bruce Lee shows for hours.

Melvin is survived by his sisters: Barbara Ann, Pamela, Jameela and Lisa Jones; his brothers: Jeffrey, Hussan and Larry Jones; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roberta and Benny Jones; his brother, Ronnie; his sisters: Jennifer and Thomasina Jones.