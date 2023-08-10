Merle G. Clarke

May 26, 1923 - Aug. 6, 2023

BRUTUS — Merle G. Clarke, 100, of Brutus, passed away on Aug. 6, 2023, at her home. Born in Toronto, Canada on May 26, 1923, Merle was the daughter of the late Harold and Jean (Bowman) Johnston.

She was previously employed with Agway as head auditor in the accounting department, working at both the Weedsport and DeWitt locations. Merle volunteered her time with the Weedsport First Baptist Church Food Pantry and assisted with many rummage sales.

She enjoyed knitting and lovingly made blankets and mittens for her own family and for families in need. Merle had a kind heart and took joy in helping others. She grew beautiful vegetable gardens and was also great baker. Her family especially enjoyed her zucchini bread and shortbread cookies.

Merle is survived by her daughter, Leslie Clarke; her son, Robert (Barbara Warner) Clarke; her grandchildren: Sarah (Eric) Rose and Amanda Clarke; her great-grandchildren: Aaden Rose, Zachary Rose, Zoe Clarke and Aleksandr Perun; along with several nieces and a nephew. In addition to her parents, Merle was predeceased by her husband, Robert S. Clark in 1988, her daughter, Karen Clarke in 2015, and her siblings: Agnes Rankin, Margaret Erwin and Grant Johnston.

A memorial service will be celebrated on Aug. 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Weedsport First Presbyterian Church, 8871 South Seneca St., Weedsport. Burial will be held privately for family.

Contributions in Merle's memory may be made to the Weedsport First Presbyterian Church.

