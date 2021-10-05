Merrill C. Badman

OWASCO — Merrill C. Badman, 95, of Owasco, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Auburn, NY to the late Arthur and May (Barron) Badman, he was a graduate of Moravia Central High School. He was a territory sales manager for Oliver/White Motor Corporation and Long Manufacturing, before starting the family business of Merrill Badman, Inc.

He was a member of the Owasco Reformed Church serving as Deacon, Elder and Sunday School Teacher, as well as a member of the RCA General Synod Exec Committee. He served as Owasco Town Judge and Supervisor, and volunteered with Big Brothers, and SCORE. He belonged to Hart Parr/Oliver Collector and NY Farm Equipment Dealer Assns.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wives: Helen (Hole) Badman and Hazel (Clingerman) Badman and his brothers: Claude and Earl Badman. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Rebecca Badman (Geoffrey Gilman); grandson, Nathaniel Gilman (Kayla); brother, Meredith Badman (Katie); and sister-in-law Bernice Badman; numerous other in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Services for Merrill will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at the Owasco Reformed Church with calling hours from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Owasco Rural Cemetery.