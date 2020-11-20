Merritt Willard Fletcher

July 29, 1926 - Nov. 15, 2020

AUBURN — Merritt Willard Fletcher was the youngest of eight children born to Alberta Stanton Fletcher and Frederick Grant Fletcher on July 29, 1926. As a young man Merritt, his sister Beula and brother Herbert performed in many Vaudeville circuit acts as "Babe and the Star Dust Twins" both singing and tap dancing.

Merritt, siblings, and parents were lifelong members of SS. Peter (and John) Episcopal Church in Auburn. In his long life, Merritt served as a vestry member and sang in the choir and was an acolyte as a young boy. His faith was a strong part of who he was.

After attending local schools, Merritt served in the US Army during WWII, stationed in Germany. Shortly after returning to Auburn, Merritt married the love of his life, Naomi Victoria Post. Together they raised their three sons Merritt "Fred," Glenn and Michael. Merritt worked various jobs starting from shining shoes at Johnny's Shoeshine to Columbian Rope. In his retirement, Merritt went back to work as a maintenance facilitator at BTW and his most enjoyable job as a member of the Wegmans Bakery Team.