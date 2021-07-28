Merritt Willard Fletcher

July 29, 1926 - Nov. 15, 2020

AUBURN - Merritt Willard Fletcher was the youngest of eight children born to Alberta Stanton Fletcher and Frederick Grant Fletcher on July 29, 1926. As a young man Merritt, his sister Beula and brother Herbert performed in many Vaudeville circuit acts as "Babe and the Star Dust Twins" both singing and tap dancing.

Merritt, siblings, and parents were lifelong members of SS Peter (and John) Episcopal Church in Auburn. In his long life, Merritt served as a vestry member and sang in the choir was an acolyte as a young boy. His faith was a strong part of who he was.

Merritt, Dad, Grandpa, "Pops", Great-Grandpa, Uncle Merritt will be greatly missed by all. There will be a Memorial Service Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Episcopal Church of St. Peter and St. John at noon. Public is invited.