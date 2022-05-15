Mia Genay France

AUBURN - Mia Genay France, 27 1/2 week old stillborn baby of Niiasia Greene and Robert France went to be with The Lord , surrounded by angels on May 9, 2022.

In addition to her parents, Mia is survived by maternal grandparents, Shanequa Johnson and Nigel Greene; paternal grandparents, Cynthia and Roland "Ron" Wilson; siblings Briaona, Rose, Ella, Robert, Jr.; great-grandmother Shireen; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private calling hour and service were held in Pettigrass Funeral Home. Burial was in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

"Mia you will be Forever Born, until we see you again."