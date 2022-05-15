 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mia Genay France

  • 0

Mia Genay France

AUBURN - Mia Genay France, 27 1/2 week old stillborn baby of Niiasia Greene and Robert France went to be with The Lord , surrounded by angels on May 9, 2022.

In addition to her parents, Mia is survived by maternal grandparents, Shanequa Johnson and Nigel Greene; paternal grandparents, Cynthia and Roland "Ron" Wilson; siblings Briaona, Rose, Ella, Robert, Jr.; great-grandmother Shireen; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private calling hour and service were held in Pettigrass Funeral Home. Burial was in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

"Mia you will be Forever Born, until we see you again."

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News