Michael A. Cicora

AUBURN — Michael A. Cicora, 79, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Sunday evening Aug. 8, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Stella (Swizdor) and Michael Cicora, Sr. Mike worked many years in construction and retired from the Auburn Police Department after more than 25 years of service in 1992. He was a skilled woodworker having sculpted many different items. Mike loved spending the winters in Florida and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and camping.

He is survived by his loving children: Mark (Judy) Cicora, Linette (Edward) Cuff, Michele (Rodney) Ames, Jr.; grandchildren: Keith, Sara, Taylor, Stephen, Jamie, T.J., Justin, Cody and Jack; 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Barbara Hess and Roberta Cicora; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and his beloved canine friends: Colby and Jesse.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Sherry, son, Jeffrey, great-granddaughter, Phyllis Grace and a brother, Glenn Cicora.

Calling hours are this Tuesday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m., with services to immediately follow at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.