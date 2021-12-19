Michael A. Molloy

July 24, 1961 - Dec. 15, 2021

AUBURN - Michael A. Molloy, 60, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Ilion, NY July 24, 1961, Michael was an Auburn High School Graduate, earned his Associate Degree from Cayuga Community College and ITT Technical Institute. He was employed and retired as a Correction Officer having worked at Sing Sing, Attica and Auburn Prisons. Michael was a member of the Erie Canal Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons, Weedsport, enjoyed video games, Sherlock Holmes, juggling and loved being a full-time grandpa.

He is survived by one daughter Elizabeth Molloy of Auburn; two sons, Seth Molloy and Ian Molloy, both of Auburn; stepdaughters Melissa Panek of Auburn and SammerJean Bean of Sterling; stepsons Marcus and Tim Gaffney, both of Auburn; two sisters, Bonnie Bent of Auburn and Lori Bent Alles of LA; three brothers, Christopher, Shaun and Bradley Molloy, all of Auburn; 14 grandchildren, Kronous, Lilly, Raiden, Elliott, Andrew, Oden, Samuel, Briel, Georgi, Ruth, Riley, Ryan, Arurie and Becca; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Michael will be offered Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Masonic Center, 2803 State Rt. 31, Weedsport. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Contributions may be made in memory of Michael to the Masonic Lodge, Weedsport or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

