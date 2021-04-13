Michael A. Noga

AUBURN — Michael Anthony "Mico" Noga, 59, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday April 7, 2021 at his residence.

Mico leaves behind several family members and close friends. He will always be remembered as a friend to everyone. He proudly served in the US. Army 1980–1983.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Please consider donating in his name to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY or to any veteran group.

Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

