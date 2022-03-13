Michael A. Seamans

OWASCO - Michael A. Seamans, 63, of Owasco, passed away unexpectedly February 22, 2022 in Ithaca.

He was a life resident of Auburn the son of Joan (Hopkins) and the late Durwood Seamans.

He was employed by Austeel for more than 40 years. Mike loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed farming, animals, hunting, snowmobiling, dancing to the music of life and was always there to lend a helping hand.

Mike was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sara (Gillooly) Seamans; his mother, Joan Seamans; three children, John (Cassie) Seamans, Michael Seamans, Kayleigh Seamans (Timothy Van Fleet); grandchildren Ashley, Heidi, Zander, Blake and Alexis; three sisters, Debra (Paul) Samasuck, Penny (Arnold) Pugh, Louise Lamananna; a brother Albefus "Billy" Seamans; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Durwood, and a sister Cassandra Wolking.

Calling hours are this Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a service to immediately follow all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

