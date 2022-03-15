Michael A. Seamans

OWASCO — Michael A. Seamans, 63, of Owasco, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 22, 2022 in Ithaca.

He was a life resident of Owasco. He was employed by Austeel for 40 years. Michael loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed farming, animals, hunting, outdoor activities, dancing to the music of life and was always there to lend a helping hand. Michael was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sara (Gillooly) Seamans; three children: John (Cassie) Seamans, Michael Seamans, Kayliegh Seamans (Timothy Van Fleet); grandchildren: Ashley, Heidi, Zander, Blake and Alexis; mother, Joan Seamans; three sisters: Debra (Paul) Samasuck, Penny (Arnold) Pugh, Louise LaManna; a brother, Albertus "Billy" Seamans as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Durwood, and a sister, Cassandra Wolking.

Calling hours are this Wednesday evening, March 16, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a service to immediately follow all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

