Michael Anthony Dagnesi

OWASCO — Michael Anthony Dagnesi, after 90 years, full of life, Mike Dagnesi passed away Thursday afternoon, in peace, with his loving family by his side at his 150-year-old home. There was old school Italian music in the background and a warm summer breeze flowing through the farmhouse windows.

Mike loved spending time with his family, especially the traditional Sunday pasta dinners. He welcomed everyone into his home with a warm heart and a glass of red vino. Even his beloved rescue Malamute-Shepard mix, Cujo, would get a plate. You may have seen him driving with Cujo sitting next to him on the seat like a human. He would joke and tell people "my girlfriend is in the car."

He began his career serving our country with the Military Police in Washington, D.C., guarding the Washington Monument and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He then returned home and married the love of his life, Barbara (Hutchings) Dagnesi. He worked for Gregory & Picciano, as an electrician, for many years. Many people knew him as their favorite “Maytag Man” with a contagious smile.

He was a member of Sons of Italy and St. Francis Church. He was a snare drummer in the Purple Lancers Senior Corps back in the 50's.