Michael B. Simmons
AUBURN — Michael B. Simmons, 61, of Auburn passed away Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Hospital in Syracuse. He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Bernard and Ann Marie (Luisi) Simmons.
Mike was a Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1977 and also attended the Cornell Culinary School in Ithaca. Mike cooked at various local restaurants and more recently had been employed as a cook for the Auburn Correctional Facility. Michael was very active throughout his life in Auburn sports, as a player and coach, having participated on several local softball teams. He was an avid New York Mets fan as well as their minor league affiliate in Syracuse. He also enjoyed watching the Buffalo Bills and just about any sporting event he could.
Mike cherished the time spent with his family and friends and will be sadly missed by all of them.
He is survived by his loving children: Steven (Kristin) Simmons, of Auburn, Ashley Simmons, of Auburn, Laura (Kevin) Simmons, of Ontario; beloved granddaughter, Rhylee Simmons; longtime partner, Annelle Frierson; her son, Steve and his family; mother of his children: Jane Simmons; five siblings: Bernard (Terri) Simmons, SanDee Simmons, Susan (Roger) Hare, Kathy Simmons-Mello, Lisa (Roman) Rotko; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and his beloved canine companion and friend Ace.
Calling hours are this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., with services to immediately follow at 1 p.m., all at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genoese St., Auburn. All are welcome to attend, and NYS COVID guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Mike's memory to either the Auburn CYO or A.L.S. Foundation.