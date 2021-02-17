Michael B. Simmons

Mike was a Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1977 and also attended the Cornell Culinary School in Ithaca. Mike cooked at various local restaurants and more recently had been employed as a cook for the Auburn Correctional Facility. Michael was very active throughout his life in Auburn sports, as a player and coach, having participated on several local softball teams. He was an avid New York Mets fan as well as their minor league affiliate in Syracuse. He also enjoyed watching the Buffalo Bills and just about any sporting event he could.