Michael Christopher Eck

July 1, 1992 – June 17, 2022

ELBRIDGE - Michael C. Eck, 29, born, July 1, 1992 in Pottstown, PA, the son of Christopher and Tina (Spahn) Eck, died suddenly on June 17 , 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland, where he was attending the EU Business School pursuing his Doctorate in Finance.

Michael was a 2010 graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force having served in Operation Enduring Freedom.

Michael obtained his Business of Administration degree from Monmouth University, then his Master's in Finance and Economics from Georgetown University. He was employed with JP Morgan most recently as a Structured Equity Derivatives Associate.

Michael is survived by his parents Chris and Tina; his brother Matthew Eck; sister Mackenzie Eck; grandparents John and Kathryn Baker; grandfather John Spahn; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and his beloved husky Bella.

Michael lived his life to the fullest, and he enjoyed traveling the world, fishing, spending time with family and friends. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Calling hours will be Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6:00–8:00 p.m. at Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St., (Rt. 5), Elbridge. A service will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Elbridge Community Church, 109 E. Main St., Elbridge. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Elbridge.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.