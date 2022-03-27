Michael Christopher Kruger

July 13, 1990 - Feb. 26, 2022

FULLERTON, CA - Michael Christopher Kruger, 31, of Fullerton, CA, passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2022, as a result of a tragic car accident.

Michael was born on July 13, 1990. He was the beloved son of Fred and Peggy Kruger. The younger brother of F. John Kruger and wife, Megan, and uncle to Amelia and Aiden Kruger. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to cherish his memory.

Michael was a graduate of AHS and attended CCC. He relocated to California eight years ago and lived his best life achieving many of his goals. He earned two Associate Degrees from Coastline Community College and Cerro Coso Community College, Summa Cum Laude. He was currently a senior at California State University, Fullerton.

During Mike's 2 1/2 years at CSU Fullerton, he served as President of The Rebound Scholars Organization. He worked as a student assistant to Mir Aminy, Enrollment Specialist Administrator. Under the direction of Dr. Cruz, Mike worked doing research in the Sociology Department. He facilitated peer to peer meetings throughout the campus. He was awarded The Deans Honor Roll in Humanities and Social Sciences for the five consecutive semesters he attended CSU Fullerton. He was also honored with The John Irwin Academic Excellence Scholarship. He was a NUFP fellow, which is a network for professional development in student affairs. He enjoyed helping James Cavitt, Project Rebound Housing Coordinator in any way he could.

At the time of his death, Michael had been accepted into several graduate programs, where he was set to pursue a MS Degree in Counseling, Student Development in Higher Education. California State University Fullerton President, Frambroze M. Virjee, J.D. will honor Michael by presenting us with his BA Degree in Sociology, Summa Cum Laude, on May 25, 2022.

Mike was passionate about the game of golf. He loved his job at Brea Creek Golf course in Brea, CA. Nathan, Lars, Western Golf Management and members of Brea Creek are honoring Mike with a Celebration of his Life in May. They plan to host an annual Mike Kruger Memorial Tournament. Mike loved golf and pizza! Michael lived every day to the fullest, and he persevered through ups and downs. His smile and kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We will never forget his unwavering work ethic, his commitment to his academics and caring support for his mentors, colleagues and friends give his legacy meaning and purpose. At the time of his passing, Michael gave the greatest gift a human being can give to another human being, all his vital organs.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church on Saturday April 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Father James Enright will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to: California State University Project Rebound. www.fullerton.edu/rebound.