Michael D. Loyster Sr.
February 28, 1961 - July 12, 2022
AUBURN - Michael D. Loyster Sr., 61 of Clark Street, Auburn passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born February 28, 1961, Michael was the son of Phyllis Harold Loyster and the late Glenville Loyster. He was a United States Army Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1981, and was formerly employed by Bimbo Bakeries, Auburn. In addition to caring for his mother, Mike loved books and was an avid reader.
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis; children Anne Loyster, Crystal Barnheart, Michael Loyster, Jr. and Matthew Loyster; sisters Sharon Stapleton (Paul), Susan Szakalski and Mary Loyster; brother, John Loyster; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service to be offered Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., in Evergreen Cemetery, Scipioville. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.
