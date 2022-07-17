AUBURN - Michael D. Loyster Sr., 61 of Clark Street, Auburn passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born February 28, 1961, Michael was the son of Phyllis Harold Loyster and the late Glenville Loyster. He was a United States Army Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1981, and was formerly employed by Bimbo Bakeries, Auburn. In addition to caring for his mother, Mike loved books and was an avid reader.