Michael D. McConnell, Sr.

AUBURN - Michael D. McConnell, Sr., 76, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital.Mr. McConnell was born in Auburn, the son of the late Joseph and Edna R. Wild McConnell.

Mr. McConnell was a life resident of the city. He retired from McQuay International after many years of service.

Michael is survived by his wife of 54 years the former Edna (Bricky) Hasenjager; daughter Melissa McConnell-Murphy (Scott); son Michael, Jr. (Kathi); sisters Mary Oakley and Theresa Powers; brothers Robert, Walter, Joseph, James, Gregory and Donald; five grandchildren, Rodney, Jared, Sara, Lillian and Jamison; four great–grandchildren, Eva, Hazel, Scarlett and Hunter; many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Mr. McConnell was predeceased by his parents, siblings Joan Lull, Patrick McConnell, William McConnell, Ann Marie Caci and Adrian Fennessy.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held late Spring or Summer when time will allows us due to Covid-19.

On behalf of Michael's family they would like to thank the staff of Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the wonderful care that he received.