Michael Demetrius Homick

AUBURN - Michael Demetrius Homick of Auburn, NY age 81, was received by his Lord on December 9, 2021.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, John and Mary Homick; wife, Janet; and brothers Fritz and Deacon Willis.

He is survived by sister, Helen Noz (John); sons Marty (Taryn), Matthew (Lisa Giannone), Mickey and Marc Homick; grandsons Mitchell and Miles Homick; his loving friend, Leanne Liberatore; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mike was a successful businessman his entire life and with his family, co-owned Homick's Mens Apparel for many years. He leaves a legacy of honesty, integrity and a deep faith and trust in Our Lord. He cared deeply about everyone and everything. He was passionate about his family and his country. His memory will be cherished forever.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated this Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Church in Jordan, NY with a reception in Marian Hall to immediately follow the Mass, where the family will greet any friends or relatives.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.