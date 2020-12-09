 Skip to main content
MORAVIA — Michael E. Bell, 55, of Moravia, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Michael worked for the New York State Department of Corrections for 25 years and was a volunteer firefighter in Moravia. He was a kind and helpful neighbor who enjoyed everything outdoorsy, woodworking, and cooking for anyone around him.

He is survived by his two children: Alissa (24) and Josh (21) Bell, who he was incredibly proud of. He is also survived by his siblings: Robin Houghmaster, Richard Bell, Cheryl Kemp, Cindy Marsh, Lisa Allen, and Tommy Bell.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn and are incomplete at this time. Please inquire at whitechapelfh.com for further arrangement information and to extend condolences to Michael's family.

